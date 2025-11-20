At least 10 inmates die from tuberculosis at prison in coastal Ecuador

At least 10 inmates have died in recent days at a major prison in coastal Ecuador, according to government officials. Authorities said all of the deaths were caused by tuberculosis.

Local media reported the deaths on Wednesday, and officials later confirmed that the 10 inmates died between November 14 and November 19 at the Litoral Penitentiary in Guayaquil, according to Ecuador’s Interior Ministry.

The inmates were between 19 and 49 years old, according to the ministry. No additional details were released about the conditions of the inmates before they were found dead.

The Litoral Penitentiary is Ecuador’s largest and most overcrowded prison complex and has been the site of widespread violence in recent years. Hundreds of inmates have been killed since 2021 in riots, gang confrontations, and internal power struggles that have spread across the country’s prison system.

International organizations have repeatedly warned about deteriorating conditions, limited medical access, and the influence of criminal groups inside the facilities.

Tuberculosis is a bacterial infection that spreads through the air and is more likely to advance in crowded environments with poor ventilation and limited medical care.

Health experts note that prisons are high-risk settings for rapid transmission, especially when inmates have chronic conditions or weakened immune systems.