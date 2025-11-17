Epstein survivors release PSA calling on Congress to release all files

Eight survivors of Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell have released a new public service announcement calling on Congress to publish all remaining Epstein records, according to the nonprofit World Without Exploitation.

The PSA was released on Sunday. It shows the women holding photos of themselves at ages 14, 16, and 17, when they met Jeffrey Epstein.

“I suffered so much pain,” the survivors say in the video. “There are about a thousand of us. It’s time to bring the secrets out of the shadows. It’s time to shine a light into the darkness.”

A final message reads: “Five administrations and we’re still in the dark. Call your congress member and demand they release ALL of the Epstein files.” Viewers are directed to worldwithoutexploitation.org to send a form letter to their representative.

The PSA was released ahead of a planned House vote on Tuesday on whether to compel the full release of all remaining Epstein files, a measure pushed through a bipartisan discharge petition.

President Trump has repeatedly dismissed the effort to release the remaining files, alleging a politically motivated “hoax” pushed by Democrats, which led to a public fallout with Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and criticism of Republican Thomas Massie, who co-led the discharge petition.