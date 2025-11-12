Highway bridge collapses in China’s Sichuan province after massive landslide

A section of a newly built highway bridge in southwestern China collapsed after a mountainside gave way and triggered a landslide, according to local officials. No injuries or deaths have been reported.

The collapse occurred Tuesday afternoon along National Highway 317 near the Hongqi Bridge in Maerkang, a city in Sichuan province about 190 miles (300 kilometers) northwest of Chengdu.

Officials said the bridge and a stretch of the adjacent road gave way after the slope above the site began to shift, sending debris and dust into the air, according to China Daily.

Local police had closed the 758-meter (2,487-foot) bridge to traffic a day earlier after inspectors discovered cracks in the slopes and road surface, as well as visible movement in the surrounding terrain, according to Reuters. Authorities evacuated stranded vehicles and restricted access before the collapse.

Construction of the Hongqi Bridge had been completed earlier this year, Reuters reported.

Videos posted on social media showed the bridge deck and supporting piers collapsing as a massive landslide occurred on the nearby mountainside.

Officials said the site remains closed while engineers assess damage and stability in the area. A statement from local authorities said there is no timetable for reopening the highway, and all traffic is being rerouted to designated detours.