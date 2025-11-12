World
Highway bridge collapses in China’s Sichuan province after massive landslide
A section of a newly built highway bridge in southwestern China collapsed after a mountainside gave way and triggered a landslide, according to local officials. No injuries or deaths have been reported.
The collapse occurred Tuesday afternoon along National Highway 317 near the Hongqi Bridge in Maerkang, a city in Sichuan province about 190 miles (300 kilometers) northwest of Chengdu.
Officials said the bridge and a stretch of the adjacent road gave way after the slope above the site began to shift, sending debris and dust into the air, according to China Daily.
Local police had closed the 758-meter (2,487-foot) bridge to traffic a day earlier after inspectors discovered cracks in the slopes and road surface, as well as visible movement in the surrounding terrain, according to Reuters. Authorities evacuated stranded vehicles and restricted access before the collapse.
Construction of the Hongqi Bridge had been completed earlier this year, Reuters reported.
Videos posted on social media showed the bridge deck and supporting piers collapsing as a massive landslide occurred on the nearby mountainside.
Officials said the site remains closed while engineers assess damage and stability in the area. A statement from local authorities said there is no timetable for reopening the highway, and all traffic is being rerouted to designated detours.
At 4 p.m. on November 11, the Hongqi Bridge in Ma'erkang, Sichuan collapsed due to a large-scale landslide. Fortunately, the bridge was closed in advance after inspection personnel discovered cracks the day before, and no casualties were reported. pic.twitter.com/FCuJQ4DksI— Jim (@yangyubin1998) November 11, 2025
Nationwide power outage hits Dominican Republic
Colombian president cuts security ties with U.S. over Caribbean missile strikes
Highway bridge collapses in China’s Sichuan province after massive landslide
20 killed as Turkish military plane crashes near Georgia-Azerbaijan border
Most Viewed
-
Breaking News1 week ago
At least 3 dead, 11 injured after UPS cargo plane crashes near Louisville airport
-
Politics2 days ago
Senate reaches deal to end record shutdown – CNN
-
World1 week ago
Strong 6.3 earthquake strikes northern Afghanistan; felt across Pakistan
-
World1 week ago
Protesters storm government building in Mexico after killing of local mayor
-
US News6 days ago
5 firefighters injured in vehicle explosion in the Bronx, NYC
-
US News6 days ago
FAA orders 10% flight cut at 40 U.S. markets as shutdown strains air traffic system
-
US News6 days ago
Death toll rises to 11 after UPS cargo plane crash in Louisville
-
Politics5 days ago
Foreign hackers breach U.S. Congressional Budget Office – WaPo