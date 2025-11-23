World
Israel kills Hezbollah’s chief of staff in airstrike in Beirut, Lebanon
Israel carried out an airstrike in central Beirut that killed Haitham Ali Tabataba’i, the chief of staff of Hezbollah, according to Israeli officials. The strike was ordered by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu following recommendations from Israel’s defense leadership.
The attack took place on Sunday in the heart of the Lebanese capital, according to the statement released by the Prime Minister’s Office. Israel said Tabataba’i had played a key role in rebuilding Hezbollah’s military capabilities and expanding the group’s operations in the region.
Tabataba’i, also known as Tatbai, had been designated a Specially Designated Global Terrorist by the U.S. Department of State since 2016, according to Israel’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
In its statement, the ministry said he had overseen attacks on Israel, strengthened Hezbollah’s military structure in Lebanon and Syria, and undermined regional stability.
The ministry said Hezbollah’s attempts to restore its military capabilities after October 7 posed a direct threat to Israel and the region.
In a separate statement, the Israel Defense Forces said Tabataba’i joined Hezbollah in the 1980s and held several senior positions over the decades, including commander of the Radwan Force and head of Hezbollah’s operations in Syria.
During last year’s conflict, the IDF said he served as the de facto leader of Hezbollah’s fighting after most of the group’s military leadership was eliminated.
A senior U.S. official told Axios reporter Barak Ravid that Israel did not notify the United States in advance of the strike and only informed Washington immediately afterward. A second U.S. official told Axios that the United States was aware for several days that Israel planned to escalate its operations in Lebanon.
