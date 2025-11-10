Mobile lounge crashes into dock at Dulles Airport; at least 8 injured

A mobile lounge transporting passengers crashed into a terminal dock at Washington Dulles International Airport, according to airport officials. At least eight passengers were injured.

“Around 4:30 p.m., a mobile lounge transporting passengers to Concourse D at Dulles struck the dock at an angle as it was pulling up to the building,” the airport said in a post on social media. “Passengers deboarded the mobile lounge via stairs. They are being evaluated by Airports Authority Fire & Rescue personnel for possible injuries.”

The Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority said eight people were taken to a hospital for evaluation following the accident, according to WTTG.

An image shared on X by user rynocs showed visible damage to an interior doorway, with a bent frame and debris scattered across the floor near a passenger corridor.

Airport officials said Dulles remains open and operations are continuing as normal.

Washington Dulles International Airport, located in Dulles, Virginia, about 25 miles west of downtown Washington, D.C., is one of the nation’s busiest international gateways, serving more than 20 million passengers annually.