World
Nationwide power outage hits Dominican Republic
A massive power outage left most of the Dominican Republic without electricity, disrupting transportation, businesses, and public services across the country, according to authorities.
The blackout began at 1:23 p.m. local time on Tuesday after a major failure at a power substation in San Pedro de Macorís, in the eastern Dominican Republic, according to the state-owned power transmission company ETED.
ETED reported that a transmission line malfunction caused the nationwide loss of power. By early evening, electricity had started to return in some areas.
Interior Minister Faride Raful said the government deployed the National Police to maintain security during the outage and implemented special traffic measures to control congestion.
ETED said technical teams were working to correct the problem and restore power “in the shortest possible time.” The agency explained that the failure triggered cascading disconnections at several generation plants, leading to a total system shutdown.
Energy and Mines Minister Joel Santos said that as of 8:30 p.m., approximately 1,442 megawatts, about 42 percent of the country’s normal demand, had been reconnected as part of a gradual recovery process.
Nationwide power outage hits Dominican Republic
Colombian president cuts security ties with U.S. over Caribbean missile strikes
Highway bridge collapses in China’s Sichuan province after massive landslide
20 killed as Turkish military plane crashes near Georgia-Azerbaijan border
Most Viewed
-
Breaking News1 week ago
At least 3 dead, 11 injured after UPS cargo plane crashes near Louisville airport
-
Politics2 days ago
Senate reaches deal to end record shutdown – CNN
-
World1 week ago
Strong 6.3 earthquake strikes northern Afghanistan; felt across Pakistan
-
World1 week ago
Protesters storm government building in Mexico after killing of local mayor
-
US News6 days ago
5 firefighters injured in vehicle explosion in the Bronx, NYC
-
US News6 days ago
FAA orders 10% flight cut at 40 U.S. markets as shutdown strains air traffic system
-
US News6 days ago
Death toll rises to 11 after UPS cargo plane crash in Louisville
-
Politics5 days ago
Foreign hackers breach U.S. Congressional Budget Office – WaPo