Officer killed in inmate attack at Virginia prison; 2 others injured

A corrections officer was killed and two others were injured in an attack by an inmate at a correctional center in southwestern Virginia, according to officials.

The attack occurred at approximately 7:53 a.m. on Monday at River North Correctional Center in Independence, according to the Virginia Department of Corrections (VADOC). Officials did not release additional details about how the incident unfolded.

One officer, identified as Jeremy Lewis Hall, 40, died in the attack. Two additional officers were injured and taken to a local hospital for treatment, and both have since been released, according to the department.

Officer Hall had worked for the Virginia Department of Corrections for more than a year. “Our agency, the Commonwealth of Virginia, and corrections professionals around the nation join us in mourning the loss of Officer Hall,” said VADOC Director Chad Dotson.

“Suzanne and my prayers are with the family of the officer killed this morning in the line of duty and the other officer injured following a violent attack by an inmate at River North Correctional Center in Independence,” Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin said in a statement. “The facility is secure and the criminal investigation is underway.”

Officials said additional information will be released when available.