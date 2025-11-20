World
Over 20 people treated after fire forces shutdown of COP30 venue in Brazil
A fire at the COP30 United Nations climate summit in Belém, Brazil, forced the temporary closure of the conference’s main venue, according to officials. More than 20 people were treated for smoke inhalation and other related injuries.
The incident occurred in the Blue Zone, the area where international delegations, negotiators, and ministers meet to conduct formal climate talks. Officials said the fire broke out shortly after 2 p.m. on Thursday and was brought under control within about six minutes. All attendees were safely evacuated.
According to conference organizers, 13 people were initially treated on site for smoke inhalation. Local outlet g1 later reported that 21 people received medical attention, including 19 for smoke inhalation and two for anxiety episodes.
As a precaution, the Brazilian government and the UNFCCC temporarily closed the Blue Zone while fire authorities conduct a full safety assessment. The Green Zone, which hosts public exhibits and civil society events, remains open.
In a follow-up update, officials said they are working on a plan to resume activities “focused on negotiations” once the venue is cleared by fire and health authorities. Any meetings held Thursday night will be limited to consultations with groups whose sessions were interrupted.
Local authorities are investigating the cause of the fire. Pará Governor Helder Barbalho told g1 that teams are examining two initial hypotheses: a generator malfunction or a short circuit in an exhibition stand inside the Countries Pavilion, where the fire was reported.
Belém, the capital of Pará state in northern Brazil, is hosting COP30, the 30th annual United Nations Climate Change Conference. The summit brings together nearly 200 countries to negotiate global climate commitments.
BREAKING 🔴— Open Source Intel (@Osint613) November 20, 2025
Fire breaks out in pavilion at COP30 climate talks in Belem, Brazil. pic.twitter.com/8sNslDzdHt
Suspect in San Diego stabbing shot by authorities after fleeing into Mexico
U.S. sanctions companies and vessels accused of aiding Iranian military oil sales
Over 20 people treated after fire forces shutdown of COP30 venue in Brazil
Marburg virus outbreak in Ethiopia grows to 6 confirmed cases
Most Viewed
-
Legal3 days ago
Michigan man JD Vance sentenced to 2 years for threatening Trump and JD Vance
-
Politics5 days ago
U.S. to designate Maduro-linked Cartel de los Soles as terrorist organization
-
World1 week ago
U.S. begins Operation Southern Spear against “narco-terrorists” in the Western Hemisphere
-
Health5 days ago
Cambodia reports fatal H5N1 bird flu case in 22-year-old man
-
World2 days ago
Hurricane Melissa registered 252 mph wind gust, breaking global record
-
Legal2 days ago
Woman in critical condition after being set on fire on Chicago train
-
Legal1 week ago
Improvised explosive device detonates outside Las Vegas restaurant; no injuries
-
World1 week ago
Nationwide power outage hits Dominican Republic