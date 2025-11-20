Over 20 people treated after fire forces shutdown of COP30 venue in Brazil

A fire at the COP30 United Nations climate summit in Belém, Brazil, forced the temporary closure of the conference’s main venue, according to officials. More than 20 people were treated for smoke inhalation and other related injuries.

The incident occurred in the Blue Zone, the area where international delegations, negotiators, and ministers meet to conduct formal climate talks. Officials said the fire broke out shortly after 2 p.m. on Thursday and was brought under control within about six minutes. All attendees were safely evacuated.

According to conference organizers, 13 people were initially treated on site for smoke inhalation. Local outlet g1 later reported that 21 people received medical attention, including 19 for smoke inhalation and two for anxiety episodes.

As a precaution, the Brazilian government and the UNFCCC temporarily closed the Blue Zone while fire authorities conduct a full safety assessment. The Green Zone, which hosts public exhibits and civil society events, remains open.

In a follow-up update, officials said they are working on a plan to resume activities “focused on negotiations” once the venue is cleared by fire and health authorities. Any meetings held Thursday night will be limited to consultations with groups whose sessions were interrupted.

Local authorities are investigating the cause of the fire. Pará Governor Helder Barbalho told g1 that teams are examining two initial hypotheses: a generator malfunction or a short circuit in an exhibition stand inside the Countries Pavilion, where the fire was reported.

Belém, the capital of Pará state in northern Brazil, is hosting COP30, the 30th annual United Nations Climate Change Conference. The summit brings together nearly 200 countries to negotiate global climate commitments.