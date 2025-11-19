1 dead, 2 injured in shooting at Dallas Walmart parking lot

A shooting at a Walmart parking lot in northeast Dallas left two people injured and the suspect dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to police.

The incident was reported at about 3:25 p.m. on Wednesday in the 9300 block of Forest Lane, according to the Dallas Police Department. Officers responded to the area after reports of a shooting involving multiple people.

Police said the preliminary investigation determined that the suspect shot two victims before shooting himself.

Dallas Fire-Rescue transported both victims to a hospital, where they were listed in stable condition. The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene. No other injuries were reported, according to the department.

Article continues below the player

Earlier aerial images showed a black sedan with several doors open and what appeared to be firearms on top of the vehicle. Authorities have not released additional details about the suspect or the circumstances leading to the shooting.

A witness described a large emergency response at the Walmart. “There were at least 20 units of cops, several ambulances and a couple of fire trucks,” Erin Burch said on social media.

The Walmart is located in the Lake Highlands area near the border with Richardson. Dallas police said the investigation is ongoing.