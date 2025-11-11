Politics
Rep.-elect Adelita Grijalva of Arizona to be sworn in on Wednesday
House Speaker Mike Johnson will swear in Representative-elect Adelita Grijalva of Arizona’s 7th Congressional District, ending weeks of delay that led to a federal lawsuit over her seating.
The ceremony is scheduled for 4 p.m. ET on Wednesday on the House floor, where Grijalva will officially take the oath of office to represent southern Arizona in the 119th Congress, according to a media advisory from the Speaker’s office.
Grijalva, a Democrat and former Tucson school board member, won a September 23 special election to succeed her late father, Representative Raúl Grijalva.
Despite her victory being certified on October 14, she had not been allowed to take office, leading Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes to file a lawsuit against Speaker Johnson and House officials last month.
The complaint accused Johnson of violating the U.S. Constitution by blocking Grijalva’s swearing-in and depriving Arizona’s 7th District of representation. It argued that the Speaker’s actions were politically motivated, citing the landmark Supreme Court ruling Powell v. McCormack, which bars the House from excluding a duly elected and qualified member.
Johnson denied those claims, calling the lawsuit a “publicity stunt” and saying the delay was procedural, linked to the House recess and ongoing government funding negotiations.
