Politics
Senate reaches deal to end record shutdown – CNN
Senate leaders have reached a deal to reopen the federal government after a 40-day shutdown, according to CNN.
The deal, reportedly reached late Sunday, includes a key concession from Republicans to hold a Senate vote by mid-December on an Affordable Care Act (ACA) bill of Democrats’ choosing, according to CNN reporter Sarah Ferris, citing a source familiar with the agreement.
At least eight Senate Democrats are said to support reopening the government under the terms of the agreement.
The shutdown, which began at midnight on September 30 after Congress failed to pass appropriations bills, has been the longest in U.S. history. It has furloughed roughly 750,000 federal employees and disrupted services across multiple agencies.
The standoff began over disputes on spending levels and proposed cuts to Medicaid and other social programs, alongside Republican demands for long-term fiscal reforms.
In recent weeks, the impact of the shutdown intensified nationwide. Air traffic has been reduced due to furloughs and unpaid controllers, with widespread flight delays and cancellations.
Food assistance programs, including SNAP benefits for more than 40 million low-income Americans, were slashed and delayed, forcing states to step in with emergency aid, according to NPR.
Details of the agreement and the timeline for restoring operations are expected to be announced once both chambers of Congress vote on the measure.
Tornado kills 6 and injures hundreds in southern Brazil, rated preliminary F4
Senate reaches deal to end record shutdown – CNN
Strong waves in Spain’s Canary Islands kill 3, injure 17
U.S. removes Syrian president from sanctions list ahead of White House visit
Most Viewed
-
Breaking News6 days ago
At least 3 dead, 11 injured after UPS cargo plane crashes near Louisville airport
-
World1 week ago
Strong 6.3 earthquake strikes northern Afghanistan; felt across Pakistan
-
World1 week ago
Protesters storm government building in Mexico after killing of local mayor
-
World1 week ago
10 people stabbed on train in Huntingdon, England
-
US News5 days ago
5 firefighters injured in vehicle explosion in the Bronx, NYC
-
US News5 days ago
FAA orders 10% flight cut at 40 U.S. markets as shutdown strains air traffic system
-
US News5 days ago
Death toll rises to 11 after UPS cargo plane crash in Louisville
-
Politics4 days ago
Foreign hackers breach U.S. Congressional Budget Office – WaPo