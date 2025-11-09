Strong waves in Spain’s Canary Islands kill 3, injure 17

Powerful waves struck Spain’s Canary Islands over the weekend, killing three people and injuring 17 others in multiple coastal incidents, according to emergency officials.

The accidents occurred between Saturday and Sunday as heavy surf battered the archipelago, leading local authorities to issue coastal warnings and urging residents to stay away from piers and seawalls.

In five separate incidents, officials said two men and one woman were killed, while 17 others were injured, three in serious condition, seven with moderate injuries, and seven with minor wounds. Another man was rescued from the sea unharmed.

Most incidents were reported on the island of Tenerife, where large waves swept people into the water at several beaches and ports, while others were injured on La Palma amid widespread coastal flooding and rough seas.

In Tenerife, a man drowned Saturday afternoon after being pulled from the water in the municipality of Granadilla, emergency officials said. Earlier that day, a wave swept several people into the sea at Roque de las Bodegas Beach, injuring six, including one woman who was airlifted to a hospital in moderate condition.

Another fatal incident occurred later Saturday at the port of Puerto de la Cruz, where a woman died after being pulled from the water in cardiac arrest. Nine others were injured there, including three in serious condition, when a large wave struck the area.

That same afternoon, rescuers recovered the body of a man who fell into the sea at Charco del Viento, also on Tenerife.

On Sunday, three people were rescued off the coast of La Palma after clinging to a buoy; two women were hospitalized with moderate injuries, while a man escaped unharmed.

Emergency services said waves reached heights of 8 to 13 feet (2.5 to 4 meters) and warned of dangerous conditions along the coast. Authorities asked residents and tourists to avoid taking photos or walking near where waves break.