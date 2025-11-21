Suspect in San Diego stabbing shot by authorities after fleeing into Mexico

A man suspected of stabbing someone in downtown San Diego was shot after crossing into Mexico in a gray Mercedes SUV, though media reports differ on whether U.S. or Mexican personnel fired.

The stabbing occurred after 11 a.m. on Thursday at 715 15th Street in the East Village, where officers found a man with life-threatening injuries, according to KUSI, citing the San Diego Police Department. The victim was taken to a hospital.

According to KUSI, the suspect drove away from the scene in a gray Mercedes, triggering a pursuit that continued south through San Diego and toward the San Ysidro Port of Entry. SDPD Lt. Travis Easter told the outlet that officers attempted to stop the vehicle using spike strips, but they were unsuccesful.

The suspect crossed into Mexico at the San Ysidro checkpoint. San Diego police ended their pursuit once the vehicle crossed into Tijuana, according to KUSI.

Shortly after 1 p.m., gunfire was reported near the El Chaparral inspection area in Tijuana, close to a commercial plaza, according to El Sol de Tijuana. The newspaper reported that a vehicle traveling from the United States came under fire near the plaza.

El Imparcial reported that emergency responders received a call about a man wounded by gunfire in the outbound lanes of El Chaparral. Paramedics found the driver, described in preliminary information as a U.S. citizen around 35 years old, lying next to a gray Mercedes SUV surrounded by personnel of the Mexican National Guard.

According to El Imparcial, National Guard personnel had already begun medical aid before paramedics arrived. The man was stabilized and taken to a hospital in serious condition.

El Imparcial reported that the suspect broke through an access barrier while entering Mexico and that U.S. CBP personnel may have fired shots during the incident, while KUSI reported that the man was shot by members of the Mexican National Guard.

Authorities in both countries have not confirmed which account is accurate.