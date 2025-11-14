Suspect sought after damaging office of U.S. Attorney Alina Habba

A person damaged property inside the New Jersey U.S. Attorney’s Office after attempting to confront Acting U.S. Attorney Alina Habba, according to federal officials.

The incident occurred Wednesday when an individual entered the federal building in Newark and caused damage in the waiting area outside Habba’s office, according to information obtained by CNN. Habba was not in her office at the time, and no arrests have been made.

Attorney General Pamela Bondi said in a statement on Thursday that the individual “destroyed property in her office, and then fled the scene.” She said Habba was unharmed.

“Any violence or threats of violence against any federal officer will not be tolerated. Period,” Bondi said. “This is unfortunately becoming a trend as radicals continue to attack law enforcement agents around the country.”

According to CNN, the person had earlier attempted to enter the building while carrying a baseball bat but was turned away. The individual later returned without the bat and was allowed inside before damaging items in the waiting room.

Habba responded in a separate statement, saying, “I will not be intimidated by radical lunatics for doing my job.”

Bondi said the Justice Department will use all available legal tools to protect federal prosecutors and law enforcement officials. The investigation remains ongoing.