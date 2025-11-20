Trump says he has signed bill requiring release of Jeffrey Epstein files

President Donald Trump said he has signed legislation requiring the release of federal investigative files related to Jeffrey Epstein, one day after the U.S. House advanced the measure in a near-unanimous vote.

Trump made the announcement in a social media post on Wednesday, saying he approved the bill directing the Justice Department, FBI, and U.S. Attorneys’ offices to disclose all unclassified records tied to Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell.

“I HAVE JUST SIGNED THE BILL TO RELEASE THE EPSTEIN FILES!,” Trump said. “As everyone knows, I asked Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, and Senate Majority Leader John Thune, to pass this Bill in the House and Senate, respectively.”

The measure, known as the Epstein Files Transparency Act, passed the House 427 to 1 after lawmakers used a discharge petition to force the bill to the floor.

All Democrats and all but one Republican supported the legislation. The petition was led by Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky and Rep. Ro Khanna of California. The Senate agreed to pass the measure shortly afterward and did so unanimously.

The bill requires agencies to release investigative materials within 30 days while allowing limited redactions to protect victims and to exclude materials that would jeopardize an active federal investigation.

It prohibits withholding information on the basis of “embarrassment, reputational harm, or political sensitivity.”

Trump previously urged Republicans to block the measure before reversing course over the weekend, telling lawmakers to support it and saying, “we have nothing to hide.” His earlier criticism included attacks on members of his own party who signed the discharge petition, including Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene.