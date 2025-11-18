World
Trump says he is open to U.S. strikes in Mexico
President Trump said he would consider authorizing U.S. strikes in Mexico to combat drug trafficking, speaking during a brief exchange with reporters at the Oval Office.
The comments were made on Monday, when Trump was asked whether he would consider launching strikes or sending American personnel into Mexico. “Would I launch strikes on Mexico to stop drugs? It’s okay with me,” Trump said. “Whatever we have to do to stop drugs.”
Since September, U.S. Southern Command has confirmed at least 22 strikes on vessels alleged to be involved in drug trafficking in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific, resulting in 83 deaths.
Local Mexican media reports said several of the Eastern Pacific strikes occurred off Mexico’s western coast. The most recent operation took place on Saturday, when a U.S. aircraft struck a vessel described as being operated by a designated terrorist organization.
Trump claimed the United States has “every one” of the routes used by traffickers under surveillance and said authorities know “the addresses of every drug lord.” “They are killing our people,” he said. “That’s like a war.”
Trump added that he is “not happy with Mexico,” citing the flow of narcotics into the United States. He also said he saw “big problems” in Mexico City over the weekend, referring to protests that escalated into clashes between demonstrators and police, with demonstrators accusing President Claudia Sheinbaum’s government of failing to take a tougher stance against organized crime.
