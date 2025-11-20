Trump weighs executive order targeting state AI regulations – Reuters

President Trump is considering an executive order that would seek to block or override state laws governing artificial intelligence and restrict some federal funding to those states, according to a draft reviewed by Reuters.

The draft order would direct Attorney General Pamela Bondi to create an “AI Litigation Task Force” responsible for challenging state-level AI regulations in court, Reuters reported on Wednesday.

According to the document, the task force would argue that certain state laws unlawfully restrict interstate commerce, conflict with federal rules, or are otherwise invalid. Reuters said the draft order also instructs the Department of Commerce to review state AI laws and issue guidelines that could limit broadband funding to states in some circumstances.

A White House official told Reuters that any discussion of potential executive actions remains speculative until formally announced.

The possible executive action comes as the administration continues to roll back federal oversight of artificial intelligence.

Immediately after taking office in January, Trump revoked the Biden administration’s AI safety order, ending requirements for companies to provide safety test results to the government and sidelining the U.S. AI Safety Institute.

Trump later signed Executive Order 14179, “Removing Barriers to American Leadership in Artificial Intelligence,” which directed federal agencies to suspend or eliminate rules seen as hindering the competitiveness of U.S. AI firms.

The administration has framed the approach as necessary to accelerate innovation and maintain an advantage in what it describes as a global AI race.