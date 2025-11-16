U.S. airstrike destroys suspected drug vessel in Eastern Pacific, killing 3

A new U.S. airstrike in the Eastern Pacific against a vessel alleged to be involved in drug trafficking has left three people dead, according to U.S. military officials.

The strike took place on Saturday, according to U.S. Southern Command. “At the direction of Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, Joint Task Force Southern Spear conducted a lethal kinetic strike on a vessel operated by a Designated Terrorist Organization,” the command said in a statement.

“Intelligence confirmed that the vessel was involved in illicit narcotics smuggling, transiting along a known narco-trafficking route, and carrying narcotics,” Southern Command said, adding that three male “narco-terrorists” on board were killed.

The operation occurred in international waters in the Eastern Pacific. The exact location was not released.

Since September, the United States has confirmed strikes on at least 22 vessels in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific, resulting in 83 deaths. Saturday’s strike is the 11th vessel targeted in the Pacific; an equal number have been struck in the Caribbean.