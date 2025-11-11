World
U.S. conducts 2 strikes on drug-smuggling vessels in the Eastern Pacific; 6 killed
The United States carried out two strikes on vessels allegedly operated by designated terrorist organizations in the Eastern Pacific, killing six people, according to Secretary of War Pete Hegseth.
“Yesterday, at the direction of President Trump, two lethal kinetic strikes were conducted on two vessels operated by Designated Terrorist Organizations,” Hegseth said in a statement. He added that the boats were linked to narcotics trafficking and were traveling along a known smuggling route.
Both strikes took place in international waters, with three men aboard each vessel, all of whom were killed. No U.S. personnel were injured, according to Hegseth.
Since September, U.S. forces have carried out at least 19 confirmed strikes on suspected drug-smuggling vessels in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific, killing 72 people, according to officials.
Several of those operations occurred near the Venezuelan coast, while others have been reported, but not officially confirmed, off the Pacific coasts of Mexico and Colombia.
Yesterday, at the direction of President Trump, two lethal kinetic strikes were conducted on two vessels operated by Designated Terrorist Organizations.— Secretary of War Pete Hegseth (@SecWar) November 10, 2025
These vessels were known by our intelligence to be associated with illicit narcotics smuggling, were carrying narcotics, and… pic.twitter.com/ocUoGzwwDO
Texas resident pleads guilty in child smuggling scheme involving THC-laced candy
Canada loses measles elimination status after year-long outbreak
President Trump threatens $1 billion lawsuit against BBC
U.S. conducts 2 strikes on drug-smuggling vessels in the Eastern Pacific; 6 killed
Most Viewed
-
Breaking News6 days ago
At least 3 dead, 11 injured after UPS cargo plane crashes near Louisville airport
-
Politics1 day ago
Senate reaches deal to end record shutdown – CNN
-
World1 week ago
Strong 6.3 earthquake strikes northern Afghanistan; felt across Pakistan
-
World1 week ago
Protesters storm government building in Mexico after killing of local mayor
-
World1 week ago
10 people stabbed on train in Huntingdon, England
-
US News5 days ago
5 firefighters injured in vehicle explosion in the Bronx, NYC
-
US News5 days ago
FAA orders 10% flight cut at 40 U.S. markets as shutdown strains air traffic system
-
US News5 days ago
Death toll rises to 11 after UPS cargo plane crash in Louisville