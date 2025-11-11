U.S. renews suspension of Syria sanctions as Trump meets President al-Sharaa

The United States has renewed its suspension of sanctions on Syria as President Trump met Monday with Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa at the White House, the first visit by a Syrian leader to the U.S. since the country’s independence in 1946.

The Treasury Department announced the renewal of sanctions relief through a new guidance package issued jointly with the State and Commerce Departments. The measure extends the suspension of Caesar Act sanctions for another 180 days and maintains the removal of comprehensive trade restrictions first lifted in June.

Officials said the decision “indicates our commitment to continued sanctions relief for Syria,” according to the Treasury Department’s statement.

The renewal allows most U.S. business activities with Syria to continue, including civilian trade, technology transfers, and financial transactions, while keeping restrictions in place on entities and individuals tied to Bashar al-Assad’s regime, human rights abuses, and terrorism. The suspension does not apply to transactions involving Russia or Iran.

“Removing U.S. sanctions will support Syria’s efforts to rebuild its economy, provide prosperity for its citizens, and combat terrorism,” the Treasury and Commerce Departments said in the joint release.

The policy framework encourages U.S. companies and international partners to reengage in Syria under new export and licensing rules.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the administration’s renewal of relief “supports Syria’s efforts to rebuild its economy, restore ties with foreign partners, and foster prosperity and peace.” He added that President Trump expects “concrete actions by the Syrian government to turn the page on the past and work toward peace in the region.”

The meeting between Trump and al-Sharaa marks a milestone in U.S.-Syria relations after the fall of Bashar al-Assad’s government in late 2024. Al-Sharaa, a former commander of the Turkish-backed group Tahrir al-Sham, took power following the opposition’s capture of Damascus and has since sought international recognition and cooperation.

Discussions at the White House focused on reconstruction, counterterrorism cooperation, and regional stability. Syria is also expected to formally join the U.S.-led Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS.