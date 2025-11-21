U.S. sanctions companies and vessels accused of aiding Iranian military oil sales

The United States has imposed new sanctions on companies, vessels, and individuals accused of helping the Iranian military sell crude oil through a network of front companies, according to the U.S. Department of the Treasury.

The sanctions were announced on Thursday in a statement from the Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC). Officials said the measures expand restrictions on Iran’s “shadow fleet” of tankers and target entities involved in transporting and financing Iranian military oil sales.

OFAC said the network is tied to Sepehr Energy Jahan Nama Pars Company, which it described as an oil sales arm of Iran’s Armed Forces General Staff. According to Treasury, the company used front firms in the United Arab Emirates, Panama, India, Germany, and other jurisdictions to move millions of barrels of Iranian crude oil and petroleum products.

The sanctions target several UAE-based companies that OFAC said chartered or financed tankers used to ship Iranian oil.

Treasury also designated firms in Panama, Greece, India, and Germany for roles that included vessel ownership, oil purchasing, and logistical support. OFAC identified multiple tankers as blocked property tied to these companies.

Several individuals were also sanctioned. According to the Treasury, they helped manage shipping documents, coordinate oil transfers, falsify vessel identifiers, manipulate tracking systems, and secure banking access for front companies linked to Sepehr Energy Jahan.

OFAC additionally imposed sanctions on Yazd International Airways Company, a subsidiary of Mahan Air. Treasury said the airline assisted the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps–Qods Force in moving personnel and weapons to groups operating in Lebanon and Syria.

Several aircraft were identified as blocked property, along with senior officials and a procurement company accused of helping acquire Western aircraft.

According to the Treasury, all property and interests in property of the designated entities and individuals that fall under U.S. jurisdiction are now blocked. U.S. persons are prohibited from engaging in transactions involving the sanctioned parties unless authorized by OFAC.

“Today’s action continues Treasury’s campaign to cut off funding for the Iranian regime’s development of nuclear weapons and support of terrorist proxies,” said Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent. “Disrupting the Iranian regime’s revenue is critical to helping curb its nuclear ambitions.”