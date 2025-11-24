Legal
Wisconsin woman convicted in Slender Man stabbing escapes supervision
A Wisconsin woman convicted in the 2014 Slender Man stabbing attempt cut off her Department of Corrections monitoring bracelet and left a group home on Saturday night, according to officials. Authorities said she has not been located.
The disappearance was reported on Sunday morning after Morgan Geyser was last seen around 8 p.m. Saturday in the area of Kroncke Drive with an adult acquaintance, according to Madison police. Officers said her current whereabouts are unknown and urged anyone who sees her to call 911.
In a video statement, Geyser’s attorney, Anthony Cotton, urged her to surrender. “We just heard the news that Morgan has walked away from the group home that she was housed at. Obviously, it’s in her best interest to turn herself in immediately,” Cotton said.
“We don’t know any of the facts about what happened or who might have assisted her, but certainly if there is somebody who assisted her, that person will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.” Cotton added, “If anybody has contact with Morgan and hears from her, or Morgan happens to see this, turn yourself in. Do not continue to remain on the run like this.”
Geyser was one of two 12-year-old girls who lured a classmate into the woods in Waukesha in 2014 and stabbed her 19 times in an attack inspired by the fictional character Slender Man. The victim survived.
Geyser, now 23, later pleaded guilty to attempted first-degree intentional homicide and was sentenced to 40 years in a mental health facility. She was moved to community supervision after a court approved conditional release with monitoring requirements.
Wisconsin woman convicted in Slender Man stabbing escapes supervision
50 pupils escape after mass abduction at Catholic school in Nigeria; over 260 still held
Ethiopian volcano erupts for first time in thousands of years
Dispute between drivers in Phoenix leaves man and girl dead, 2 others injured
Most Viewed
-
Legal6 days ago
Michigan man JD Vance sentenced to 2 years for threatening Trump and JD Vance
-
Politics1 week ago
U.S. to designate Maduro-linked Cartel de los Soles as terrorist organization
-
Health1 week ago
Cambodia reports fatal H5N1 bird flu case in 22-year-old man
-
World4 days ago
Hurricane Melissa registered 252 mph wind gust, breaking global record
-
Legal4 days ago
Woman in critical condition after being set on fire on Chicago train
-
Politics1 week ago
Epstein survivors release PSA calling on Congress to release all files
-
Legal4 days ago
1 dead, 2 injured in shooting at Dallas Walmart parking lot
-
Legal3 days ago
Suspect in San Diego stabbing shot by authorities after fleeing into Mexico