Wisconsin woman convicted in Slender Man stabbing escapes supervision

A Wisconsin woman convicted in the 2014 Slender Man stabbing attempt cut off her Department of Corrections monitoring bracelet and left a group home on Saturday night, according to officials. Authorities said she has not been located.

The disappearance was reported on Sunday morning after Morgan Geyser was last seen around 8 p.m. Saturday in the area of Kroncke Drive with an adult acquaintance, according to Madison police. Officers said her current whereabouts are unknown and urged anyone who sees her to call 911.

In a video statement, Geyser’s attorney, Anthony Cotton, urged her to surrender. “We just heard the news that Morgan has walked away from the group home that she was housed at. Obviously, it’s in her best interest to turn herself in immediately,” Cotton said.

“We don’t know any of the facts about what happened or who might have assisted her, but certainly if there is somebody who assisted her, that person will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.” Cotton added, “If anybody has contact with Morgan and hears from her, or Morgan happens to see this, turn yourself in. Do not continue to remain on the run like this.”

Geyser was one of two 12-year-old girls who lured a classmate into the woods in Waukesha in 2014 and stabbed her 19 times in an attack inspired by the fictional character Slender Man. The victim survived.

Geyser, now 23, later pleaded guilty to attempted first-degree intentional homicide and was sentenced to 40 years in a mental health facility. She was moved to community supervision after a court approved conditional release with monitoring requirements.