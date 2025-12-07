Legal
Man robbed and shot after planned Facebook meeting in Chattanooga, TN
A man was robbed and shot after arranging to meet someone he had been communicating with on Facebook in a Chattanooga, Tennessee neighborhood, according to police. The victim suffered multiple non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.
The Chattanooga Police Department said the shooting occurred at approximately 9:50 p.m. on Saturday in the 1900 block of East 33rd Street. Officers found an adult male with multiple non-life-threatening gunshot wounds and was transported to a local hospital.
According to police, the victim told investigators he had arranged to meet someone he had been communicating with on Facebook. When he arrived, he encountered two unidentified male suspects who pointed a firearm at him, stole items from him, and then shot at him as he drove away.
The victim later stopped at a gas station on Rossville Boulevard to seek help. Police did not release the victim’s identity or condition beyond the description of his injuries. No arrests were announced, and the identities of the suspects remain unknown.
“Suspect identification remains pending,” the police department said. “Investigators are actively working to develop leads and gather additional evidence.”
