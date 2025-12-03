Matt Van Epps projected to win special U.S. House election in Tennessee

Matt Van Epps is projected to win the special election for Tennessee’s 7th Congressional District, according to NBC News and Decision Desk HQ.

The projectios were issued shortly after 9 p.m. ET on Tuesday for the district that spans 14 counties from the Nashville area to the Alabama border. The election was held to fill the vacancy left by the July resignation of Republican Rep. Mark Green.

As of 9:20 p.m. ET, partial returns showed Van Epps leading with 71,267 votes, or 53.5%, while Behn had 60,685 votes, or 45.5%, according to tallies. With roughly three-quarters of the expected vote counted.

Van Epps, a Republican and former Army helicopter pilot, previously served in the administration of Governor Bill Lee. He won his party’s primary and received endorsements from President Donald Trump and former Rep. Mark Green. His campaign emphasized his military background and his support for what was described as the “MAGA agenda.”

His Democratic opponent, Aftyn Behn, is a Tennessee state representative and former political organizer. She narrowly won her party’s primary and campaigned on easing household costs and using the seat to challenge the state’s federal delegation.

The 7th District is generally considered a Republican stronghold. While the urban portion of Nashville in Davidson County accounts for about one-fifth of the vote and is heavily Democratic, the surrounding rural and suburban counties, particularly Williamson, Montgomery, Cheatham, and Dickson, are overwhelmingly Republican. Trump carried the district by 22 points in 2024.

Although the district is solidly Republican, the race drew unusual attention after several polls showed a narrow margin between the candidates. The possibility of an upset prompted both parties to increase spending in the final weeks, with Democrats seeking a rare opening and Republicans working to protect a typically safe seat.

Both candidates drew support from national political figures. Van Epps was backed by President Trump and House Speaker Mike Johnson, while Behn received support from former Vice President Kamala Harris, former Vice President Al Gore, and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.