Several countries withdraw from 2026 Eurovision after Israel is allowed to participate

Several European broadcasters have withdrawn from the 2026 Eurovision Song Contest after the event’s governing body confirmed that Israel will be permitted to compete.

The decisions followed a vote at the European Broadcasting Union’s (EBU) winter assembly in Geneva, where members approved new contest rules and reaffirmed Israel’s eligibility for the competition, which will be held in Vienna in May 2026. Multiple public broadcasters said the outcome was incompatible with their responsibilities or values.

The Dutch broadcaster AVROTROS said its withdrawal followed months of internal review and consultations with stakeholders, including other European broadcasters and human rights groups. The organization said the humanitarian situation in Gaza, political interference in the previous contest, and concerns over press freedom made participation no longer consistent with its core principles.

Spain’s public broadcaster RTVE also announced its withdrawal, saying the EBU’s vote confirmed Israel’s participation despite Spain’s earlier request for a secret ballot and its proposal for a temporary suspension of the Israeli broadcaster KAN. RTVE said the situation in Gaza, political pressure surrounding the contest, and the use of Eurovision for “political objectives” made it impossible to participate.

Ireland’s broadcaster RTÉ said it will not take part in Eurovision 2026 and will not air the event. The broadcaster cited the “appalling loss of lives in Gaza,” concerns about the safety of journalists, and the ongoing humanitarian crisis. RTÉ said participation would be “unconscionable” under current conditions.

Other countries withdrawing include Bosnia and Herzegovina, Andorra, North Macedonia, Slovakia and Slovenia. Broadcasters in Belgium and Iceland said they are still assessing their positions.

Eurovision, one of the world’s largest non-sporting broadcasts, is an annual song competition in which participating countries, mostly European, submit original performances and vote for a winner. While it is not a government-led competition, participating broadcasters are state-funded or publicly chartered in most countries.