Entertainment
Trump says Netflix–Warner Bros. acquisition could raise market-share concerns
President Trump said the proposed acquisition of Warner Bros. by Netflix may present issues related to market share, according to remarks he made ahead of the Kennedy Center Honors in Washington, D.C.
Speaking with reporters on the red carpet on Sunday, Trump was asked whether Netflix should be allowed to buy Warner Bros. “Well that’s a question,” he said. “They have a very big market share, and when they have Warner Brother, that share goes up a lot, so I don’t know.
“That’s going to be for some economists to tell,” Trump said, adding that he would also be involved in the decision.
The comments came days after Netflix and Warner Bros. Discovery announced an agreement in which Netflix would acquire the company’s studios and streaming divisions, including Warner Bros., HBO, DC Entertainment, and TNT Sports, in a cash-stock deal valued at roughly $82.7 billion. The deal followed a competitive bidding process involving Paramount Skydance and Comcast.
Trump said Netflix chief Ted Sarandos visited the Oval Office last week, but he denied receiving any assurances about the merger. “I have a lot of respect for him, he is a great person,” Trump said. “But it’s a big market share, there’s no question about it, it could be a problem.”
