Legal
Shooting at Philadelphia park leaves 2 dead, 9 wounded
Two people were killed and nine others wounded in a mass shooting that broke out at a park in Philadelphia, according to officials.
The shooting occurred shortly after 10:30 p.m. on Monday in Fairmount Park at the 800 block of Lemon Hill Drive. According to police, officers from the 9th District were nearby when multiple shots were fired during an unpermitted gathering in the park.
Mayor Cherelle Parker called the attack a “heinous act of violence,” confirming that a 21-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman were killed.
The deceased victims were identified as Amya Devlin, a 23-year-old woman, and Mikhail Bowers, a 21-year-old man. Both were transported to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where they were pronounced dead.
The injured victims included three juveniles. Nine people were taken to area hospitals with gunshot wounds and are reported to be in stable condition.
“We will not be held hostage by anyone who decides that they want to get assault-like, warlike weaponry, guns with switches,” Parker said during a briefing on Tuesday. “We will be unapologetic about making sure that the public health and safety of our people and our city is our number one priority.”
Mayor Parker said three different types of shell casings were recovered at the scene, indicating that at least three shooters were involved. Police also believe a weapon was equipped with a “switch,” an illegal device that converts a semi-automatic firearm into fully automatic fire.
The area where the shooting occurred was very dark, and it remains unclear how many people were present at the exact moment gunfire erupted. Officials estimate that as many as 900 people may have been present at various points throughout the event.
Philadelphia Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel said officers were stationed 75 to 100 feet away when the shooting began and immediately started assisting victims and transporting them to hospitals.
Police have secured the area and the investigation remains ongoing. No arrests have been announced in connection with the shooting.
Shooting at Philadelphia park leaves 2 dead, 9 wounded
SpaceX reflies Super Heavy booster for the 1st time; Starship lost on reentry
5 members of Mexican norteño band missing after performance near Texas border
Illegal immigrant arrested in Texas jet ski crash that killed Ava Moore
Most Viewed
-
World6 days ago
6.2 earthquake strikes near Crete, Greece; shaking felt as far as Israel and Egypt
-
Legal1 week ago
Shooting reported at University of Wisconsin-Platteville
-
Legal1 week ago
California Amber Alert: Amira Coleman abducted near Oakland
-
World4 days ago
18 people stabbed at Hamburg, Germany train station
-
World6 days ago
Massive explosion reported at diesel facility in northern Mexico
-
Legal1 week ago
5 injured in stabbing attack in Germany; Syrian suspect at large
-
US News1 week ago
Joe Biden diagnosed with aggressive form of prostate cancer
-
World2 days ago
Rare tornado damages buildings in southern Chile