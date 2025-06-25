California man arrested for attempting to support ISIS and plotting attacks

A California man has been arrested and charged with attempting to provide material support to ISIS, including sending weapons, cash, and discussing plans for violent attacks, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Ammaad Akhtar, 33, of Stockton, was taken into custody after a months-long investigation in which he allegedly communicated online with an undercover law enforcement officer posing as a member of ISIS, the DOJ announced on Tuesday.

Beginning in February, Akhtar expressed support for ISIS and jihad, stated a desire to join the group overseas, and offered to send them guns and money, according to court documents.

By April, Akhtar had allegedly sent money on multiple occasions, believing it would be used by ISIS to purchase firearms. After being told the group had acquired several weapons, Akhtar responded, “may Allah destroy our enemies,” and promised to send more funds the same day.

Additionally, Akhtar allegedly discussed plans for violent attacks, including targeting a specific individual—whose identity was not disclosed—and carrying out a bombing at a crowded event.

He allegedly requested instructions on how to build a homemade explosive device, stating his intent was “to make a boom” and expressing a desire “to die in the cause of Allah fighting the kuffar [infidels].”

On Monday, Akhtar met with an undercover employee he believed to be an ISIS associate and handed over clothing, binoculars, $400 in cash, two loaded firearms, and six extra magazines. During the meeting, Akhtar swore bayat, or a pledge of loyalty, to ISIS.

Akhtar faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine if convicted. Sentencing will be determined by a federal judge in accordance with the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines.

The case is being investigated by the FBI’s Sacramento Field Office, with assistance from the FBI’s New York Field Office and the New York City Police Department.