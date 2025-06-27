Chicago resident found guilty of supporting ISIS and encouraging attacks

A Chicago resident has been convicted of conspiring to provide material support to the Islamic State of Iraq and al-Sham (ISIS) by using social media to promote terrorist propaganda and encourage attacks, according to prosecutors.

Ashraf Al Safoo, 41, was found guilty after a bench trial in U.S. District Court in Chicago on multiple charges related to his role in leading Khattab Media Foundation, an online organization that pledged allegiance to ISIS and worked to disseminate the group’s violent messaging.

Prosecutors said Al Safoo and other members of Khattab created and distributed pro-ISIS videos, articles, and infographics at the direction of the terrorist group, including content celebrating terrorist attacks and urging “lone wolf” violence in the United States and other Western countries.

In one post, Al Safoo urged fellow members to “spread terror within the hearts of those who disbelieved.” In another, he encouraged the use of ISIS propaganda to “incite others” even if direct participation was not possible.

Al Safoo was arrested in Chicago in 2018. On Friday, he was found guilty of one count of conspiracy to provide material support to a foreign terrorist organization, one count of conspiracy to transmit threats in interstate commerce, one count of conspiracy to intentionally access a protected computer without authorization, four counts of unauthorized computer access, and four additional counts of providing material support to ISIS.

The convictions carry a maximum combined sentence of 130 years in federal prison. Sentencing is scheduled for October 9.