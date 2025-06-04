Legal
Ex-military white nationalists arrested after armed robbery at Washington base
Two individuals with alleged ties to white nationalist extremism have been arrested in Lacey, Washington, after authorities discovered a cache of military-grade weapons, explosives, and Nazi paraphernalia following a robbery at U.S. Army base, according to officials.
In a statement released Tuesday, Thurston County Sheriff Derek Sanders said the search was conducted in coordination with the Army Criminal Investigation Division (CID) and the FBI. The operation followed a violent robbery and theft of military gear from Joint Base Lewis-McChord.
An FBI SWAT team executed a warrant at the suspects’ residence, resulting in the seizure of 35 firearms—including short-barreled rifles, an MG42 machine gun, grenade launchers—as well as explosives, body armor, ballistic helmets, and ammunition. Several rifles had been staged at windows throughout the home, which was also filled with Nazi propaganda materials.
The two suspects, identified as Levi Austin Frakes and Charles Ethan Fields, were booked into the Thurston County Jail on firearm-related charges, according to The Associated Press. Bail for each was set at $500,000.
According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Washington, both men are former military members who allegedly assaulted a soldier with a hammer during a break-in at Joint Base Lewis-McChord on Sunday night, The Associated Press reported. The pair were caught attempting to steal approximately $14,000 worth of military gear, including body armor and communication equipment.
The wounded soldier, who required hospital treatment, was later able to identify one of the attackers based on photos shared by fellow service members, according to AP. Frakes and Fields had access to the base as veterans.
Ex-military white nationalists arrested after armed robbery at Washington base
Federal judge blocks deportation of Boulder suspect’s wife and children
Japan records lowest-ever birth rate as population decline continues
2 dead after crane collapses on Florida’s Merritt Island during severe weather
Most Viewed
-
World6 days ago
5 kidnapped band members killed in northern Mexico; cartel suspects arrested
-
US News23 hours ago
Damaging tornado reported in the Quad Cities region
-
World1 week ago
5 members of Mexican norteño band missing after performance near Texas border
-
World1 week ago
Multiple casualties after driver strikes crowd in Liverpool, England
-
Breaking News3 days ago
Multiple injured in ‘targeted terror attack’ at Jewish event in Boulder, Colorado
-
Legal1 week ago
Illegal immigrant arrested in Texas jet ski crash that killed Ava Moore
-
Health1 week ago
Child dies from H5N1 bird flu in Cambodia; 6th fatal case this year
-
US News1 day ago
Tornado reported near Norman, Oklahoma