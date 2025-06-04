Ex-military white nationalists arrested after armed robbery at Washington base

Two individuals with alleged ties to white nationalist extremism have been arrested in Lacey, Washington, after authorities discovered a cache of military-grade weapons, explosives, and Nazi paraphernalia following a robbery at U.S. Army base, according to officials.

In a statement released Tuesday, Thurston County Sheriff Derek Sanders said the search was conducted in coordination with the Army Criminal Investigation Division (CID) and the FBI. The operation followed a violent robbery and theft of military gear from Joint Base Lewis-McChord.

An FBI SWAT team executed a warrant at the suspects’ residence, resulting in the seizure of 35 firearms—including short-barreled rifles, an MG42 machine gun, grenade launchers—as well as explosives, body armor, ballistic helmets, and ammunition. Several rifles had been staged at windows throughout the home, which was also filled with Nazi propaganda materials.

The two suspects, identified as Levi Austin Frakes and Charles Ethan Fields, were booked into the Thurston County Jail on firearm-related charges, according to The Associated Press. Bail for each was set at $500,000.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Washington, both men are former military members who allegedly assaulted a soldier with a hammer during a break-in at Joint Base Lewis-McChord on Sunday night, The Associated Press reported. The pair were caught attempting to steal approximately $14,000 worth of military gear, including body armor and communication equipment.

The wounded soldier, who required hospital treatment, was later able to identify one of the attackers based on photos shared by fellow service members, according to AP. Frakes and Fields had access to the base as veterans.