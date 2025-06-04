Inmate sentenced for using drones to smuggle drugs into California prison

An inmate at a California prison has been sentenced to five years for coordinating drone deliveries of methamphetamine, heroin, and marijuana into the facility, according to prosecutors.

Michael Ray Acosta, 48, was sentenced on Monday after pleading guilty to conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute controlled substances at Pleasant Valley State Prison, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of California.

Prosecutors say that between May 23 and August 27, 2021, Acosta used a contraband cellphone to arrange multiple drone drops of illegal items into the prison.

According to court documents, Acosta worked with several outside co-conspirators — identified as Joshua Gonzalez, Jose Oropeza, Rosendo Ramirez, and David Ramirez Jr. — who flew drones over the prison and dropped packages containing drugs, phones, and accessories. Acosta and other inmates then retrieved the items for distribution within the prison population.

The case was part of Operation Night Drop, a multi-agency investigation aimed at curbing the growing use of drones to smuggle contraband into correctional facilities. Acosta was one of five individuals charged in the operation.

Jose Oropeza is scheduled to be sentenced on July 28, and David Ramirez is expected to plead guilty that same day. Joshua Gonzalez and Rosendo Ramirez are due back in court on June 11.

Several agencies participated in the investigation, including the FBI, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, and the Federal Aviation Administration, with assistance from the Drug Enforcement Administration.