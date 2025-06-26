Performer who displayed ‘Free Gaza’ flag during Super Bowl halftime arrested

A performer who disrupted the Super Bowl halftime show in New Orleans earlier this year by displaying a Sudanese flag with a message to “Free Gaza” has been arrested, according to Louisiana State Police.

The incident occurred during Super Bowl LIX on February 9 at the Caesars Superdome. According to authorities, 41-year-old Kwame Ntantambu of New Orleans deviated from his assigned role as an extra performer, retrieved a flag bearing the message “Sudan and Free Gaza,” and ran across the field during Kendrick Lamar’s halftime performance.

Security and law enforcement personnel apprehended him after he refused to comply with commands to stop.

Troopers identified Ntantambu through investigative methods and confirmed he had been hired to take part in the halftime performance. While he was authorized to be on the field, officials said he did not have permission to stage a demonstration. An arrest warrant was later issued by the Orleans Parish Criminal District Court.

Article continues below the player

On Thursday, Ntantambu surrendered through coordination with his attorney and was booked into the Orleans Parish Justice Center. He is charged with Resisting an Officer and Disturbing the Peace by Interruption of a Lawful Assembly.