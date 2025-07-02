2 killed when small plane crashes into storage facility near Grand Rapids, Michigan

Two people were killed when a small aircraft crashed into a storage facility near Lowell, Michigan, on Monday, according to officials.

The crash occurred just after 4:30 p.m. at the intersection of Vergennes Street and Lincoln Lake Avenue SE in Vergennes Township, just outside the Lowell Airport, according to the Kent County Sheriff’s Office. The aircraft struck several storage units, sparking a large fire.

Authorities identified the victims as 62-year-old Kevin Lawrence of Presque Isle, Michigan, and 68-year-old Paul Shalk of Rogers City, Michigan. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

The aircraft had departed from Alpena, Michigan, and was flying through the Grand Rapids area when it went down. It is unclear what led to the crash.

Article continues below the player

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) are leading the investigation alongside local authorities to determine the cause.

Surveillance footage captured the moment the plane made a turn before suddenly descending and crashing into the storage units. Witness video from the aftermath showed thick smoke and flames billowing from the damaged buildings.