YouTube hit by widespread outage affecting users worldwide

YouTube is experiencing an outage and loading issues affecting users across the United States and several other countries, according to outage-tracking websites and user reports.

Downdetector, which tracks online service disruptions, logged more than 300,000 outage reports from U.S. users within an hour as of 7:30 p.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, with problems reported nationwide from the East Coast to the West Coast.

Users said videos were slow to load, pages were taking longer than usual to open, or they were receiving the message: “An error occurred. Please try again later.”

The outage appears to be global, with similar problems reported by users in Europe, Asia, and Latin America. Related services such as YouTube Music, YouTube Kids, and YouTube TV also appear to be affected.

The platform, owned by Alphabet Inc., the parent company of Google, is one of the most heavily trafficked websites in the world, with more than 2.7 billion monthly users.

In November 2020, YouTube experienced a similar global outage that lasted more than an hour due to technical issues with its servers. Another major disruption occurred in April 2022, when users were unable to stream or upload videos for roughly two hours.

As of now, the cause of the latest outage remains unclear. Users continue to report intermittent access, with some able to load the website while others face complete service failures across both desktop and mobile platforms.