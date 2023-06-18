2 killed in shooting at Beyond Wonderland festival in Washington state

Two people are dead and three others are injured after someone opened fire at the campgrounds of the Gorge Amphitheatre in Washington state, where the Beyond Wonderland festival is taking place. The suspect was taken into custody.

The incident happened around 8:25 p.m. on Saturday when police were called for an “active shooter” at campgrounds of the outdoor venue near Quincy, in Grant County, about 113 miles southeast of Seattle.

“Officers pursued, closed-in on the suspect, and have the suspect in custody,” the Grant County Sheriff’s Office said in an update at 10:40 p.m. It added that 5 people were shot, including two people who died of their injuries.

There was no word on the circumstances of Saturday’s shooting. A press conference will take place at 11:30 p.m. Saturday’s concert will continue as planned.

“Please avoid the Gorge Gate H campgrounds area as it is closed due to an incident that has been handled by local authorities,” the festival said in a statement. “There is no current danger to festival goers or the campgrounds.”

The Beyond Wonderland festival is currently taking place at the Gorge Amphitheatre. The event includes three nights of camping, two full days of electronic dance music, immersive art, costumed performers and more.

