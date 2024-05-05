At least 7 people shot in Long Beach near Los Angeles

At least seven people were injured when gunfire erupted on a street near bars and night clubs in Long Beach, just south of Los Angeles, according to officials and witnesses. No arrests were immediately made.

The incident happened at approximately 11:15 p.m. on Saturday when police were called to a shooting in the area of South Street and Paramount Boulevard, an area with stores, bars and night clubs.

“Approximately seven victims have been reported at this time and all of the victims either self-transported or were transported by LBFD to local hospitals,” police said in a brief statement.

Four of the victims were reported to be in critical condition, the other three suffered non-life threatening injuries. Reports about a possible eighth victim could not immediately be confirmed.

A possible motive for the shooting was not immediately known and the suspect or suspects fled before officers arrived at the scene. No arrests were made as of early Sunday morning.