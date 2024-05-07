Texas Amber Alert: 2 teenagers abducted in Culberson County

A Texas Amber Alert has been issued for 14-year-old Leah Martin and 14-year-old Graciela Zamora after they were allegedly abducted from Van Horn in Culberson County. Anyone with information is urged to call 911 immediately.

Leah and Graciela were last seen at around 4 p.m. on Monday in the 200 block of W 7th Street in Van Horn, a town in Culberson County. Details about the circumstances of their disappearance were not immediately available.

No suspect or vehicle information has been released.

Leah is described as a 14-year-old Hispanic female with brown hair and brown eyes, standing 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighing 165 pounds, according to the amber alert. She’s wearing dental braces.

Graciela is described as a 14-year-old Hispanic female with brown hair and brown eyes, standing 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighing 175 pounds. She was last seen with highlights in her hair.

Anyone who sees Leah or Graciela is urged to call 911 immediately, or call the Culberson County Sheriff’s Office at (432) 283-2060 if you have any other information that could help investigators.

This is an amber alert.