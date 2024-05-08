Legal
Man and 3 children found dead inside car near Atlanta
Police are investigating a suspected murder-suicide after four people were found dead inside a car near Atlanta, officials say. Three young children are among those killed.
The scene was discovered just after 1 a.m. on Wednesday when a police officer found a suspicious vehicle while doing an area check at Lucky Shoals Park in Tucker, a city about 10 miles northeast of Atlanta.
Gwinnett County Police Department spokeswoman Michele Pihera said the car was found on a pedestrian trail at the park. “The officer called out to the occupants but got no response,” she said.
When the officer approached the vehicle, he saw four bodies inside.
“The driver appears to be an adult male,” Sgt. Pihera said. “The children appear to be elementary and middle school-aged. Two are girls, and one is a boy.”
The exact cause of death was not immediately released but police are investigating it as a possible murder-suicide. Detectives from the Homicide Unit and the Crime Scene Unit are processing the scene for evidence.
The names of the deceased were withheld pending notification of next of kin.
