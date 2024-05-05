Car crashes into White House security barrier, driver killed

A man has died after crashing his car into a security barrier at the White House in Washington, D.C., according to local and federal officials. The circumstances of the crash were not immediately clear.

The incident happened just before 10:30 p.m. on Saturday when a car, driving at a high rate of speed, collided with an outer perimeter gate on the White House complex, according to Anthony Guglielmi, a spokesman for the U.S. Secret Service.

“Security protocols were implemented as officers cleared the vehicle and attempted to render aid to the driver who was discovered deceased,” Guglielmi said. “There was no threat to the White House.”

The circumstances of the crash were not yet clear and the driver’s identity was not immediately released. The security checkpoint is clearly marked with multiple signs telling drivers it’s a restricted area.

“At this time, the incident is being investigated only as a traffic crash by MPD’s Major Crash Investigations Unit,” the Metropolitan Police Department said in a brief statement, which provided no further details.

President Joe Biden was not at the White House when the incident occurred.