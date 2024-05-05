5 people shot, child killed, in San Antonio, Texas shooting attack

Five people were shot, including three young children, when two gunmen fired into a house in San Antonio, Texas in what appeared to be a targeted attack, according to local officials. One of the victims, a four-year-old girl, later died of her injuries.

The incident happened at 7:49 p.m. on Wednesday when two suspects armed with semi-automatic rifles got out of a car and opened fire on a house off Windsor Hollow Drive, on San Antonio’s Northeast Side.

“When deputies arrived they found that five victims had been shot, three of which are children under the age of 10, the youngest being four years of age,” Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said.

All five victims were rushed to an area hospital where the youngest victim later succumbed to her injuries. The other four victims, including two adults in their 20s and 30s, were said to be in critical to grave condition.

No arrests were immediately made but Salazar said they were working on several leads, including a suspect who is believed to have exchanged text messages with one of the victims before the shooting.

“There were actually some enquiries being made as to whether there were kids in the house,” Salazar said at a press conference. “So at this point, I’m working on the premise that whoever shot into the house knew that there were kids.”

Salazar said the suspects used high capacity weapons and fired about 20 to 25 rounds in just a few seconds. “For lack of a better term, they Swiss cheesed the front of that house and it’s a miracle that we’re not dealing with five dead bodies right now,” he said.