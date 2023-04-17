U.S. to announce arrests in ‘significant national security matter’

The U.S. Justice Department will hold a press conference on Monday to announce arrests and charges in a “significant national security matter,” officials say. Specific details have yet to be released.

A media advisory from the Justice Department said a press conference will be held in New York City at 1 p.m. on Monday “to announce arrests and charges in a significant national security matter.”

The topic of the press conference has not been disclosed.

Those attending include David Newman, the Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General for National Security, U.S. Attorney Breon Peace for the Eastern District of New York, Assistant Director in Charge Michael J. Driscoll of the FBI New York Field Office and Assistant Director in Charge David Sundberg of the FBI Washington Field Office.

