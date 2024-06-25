Legal
At least 25 people shot at Akron, Ohio block party
At least 25 people were shot Sunday, one fatally, when gunfire erupted at a block party in Akron, Ohio, according to witnesses and local officials. The motive was not immediately known and no arrests have been made.
The shooting happened just after midnight Sunday when dozens of shots were fired in rapid succession at a birthday block party in Akron, near the intersection of Kelly and 8th Avenue, about 27 miles south of Cleveland.
Police initially reported that 27 people had been shot but later revised it to 25, including a 27-year-old man who was pronounced dead. Some of the victims were taken to hospital by private vehicles.
“This morning, our city is reeling after the devastation of senseless violence,” Akron Mayor Malik and Police Chief Brian Harding said in a joint statement. “With more than two dozen victims, the pain and trauma reverberates across all of Akron today as we search for answers.”
More than 30 evidence markers were visible at the scene as police investigated Sunday’s mass shooting. A gun was also recovered but no arrests were immediately made, with no word on a possible motive.
“We will bring those responsible to justice, and we need the help of our community to do that,” the mayor and police chief said. “For those who have information about this horrific shooting – we need you to speak up in order to prevent further violence and retaliation. This can be done anonymously.”
Police are asking anyone with information to call detectives at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip. Citizens may also provide anonymous information by calling Summit County Crimestoppers at 330-434-COPS or text “TIPSCO” along with the information to 274637.
BREAKING: At least 20 people shot at party in Akron, Ohio pic.twitter.com/O6mOFI85OK— Quick News Alerts (@QuickNewsAlerts) June 2, 2024
A little video from the scene on Kelly Avenue where 27 people were shot in Akron overnight. APD says one person has died. Not a lot more info right now but we have been working it since just after midnight. pic.twitter.com/fniOMjRbSH— Mike Vielhaber (@MVielhaber) June 2, 2024
Most Viewed
-
World1 week ago
Kabosu, famous dog behind Doge meme, has died
-
World4 days ago
Person dies after being sucked into engine at Amsterdam Airport
-
US News5 days ago
H5N1 bird flu found in alpacas for the first time
-
Legal1 week ago
Wisconsin Amber Alert: Mateo Mendoza abducted in Madison
-
US News1 week ago
NOAA predicts busy Atlantic hurricane season
-
Politics5 days ago
Democrats move up Joe Biden’s nomination to secure Ohio ballot
-
World3 days ago
Father and 12-year-old son killed while hiking in Scotland
-
World1 week ago
U.S. to provide another $275 million in military aid for Ukraine