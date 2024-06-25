At least 25 people shot at Akron, Ohio block party

At least 25 people were shot Sunday, one fatally, when gunfire erupted at a block party in Akron, Ohio, according to witnesses and local officials. The motive was not immediately known and no arrests have been made.

The shooting happened just after midnight Sunday when dozens of shots were fired in rapid succession at a birthday block party in Akron, near the intersection of Kelly and 8th Avenue, about 27 miles south of Cleveland.

Police initially reported that 27 people had been shot but later revised it to 25, including a 27-year-old man who was pronounced dead. Some of the victims were taken to hospital by private vehicles.

“This morning, our city is reeling after the devastation of senseless violence,” Akron Mayor Malik and Police Chief Brian Harding said in a joint statement. “With more than two dozen victims, the pain and trauma reverberates across all of Akron today as we search for answers.”

More than 30 evidence markers were visible at the scene as police investigated Sunday’s mass shooting. A gun was also recovered but no arrests were immediately made, with no word on a possible motive.

“We will bring those responsible to justice, and we need the help of our community to do that,” the mayor and police chief said. “For those who have information about this horrific shooting – we need you to speak up in order to prevent further violence and retaliation. This can be done anonymously.”

Police are asking anyone with information to call detectives at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip. Citizens may also provide anonymous information by calling Summit County Crimestoppers at 330-434-COPS or text “TIPSCO” along with the information to 274637.

