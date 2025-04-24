US News
Aerobatic pilot Rob Holland killed in plane crash at Langley AFB
Rob Holland, a renowned U.S. aerobatic pilot, was killed in the crash of an experimental aircraft at Langley Air Force Base in Virginia, according to a spokesperson of his team.
The incident occurred Thursday afternoon, prompting an emergency response from base personnel. The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) confirmed it was investigating the crash of an experimental MX Aircraft MXS, a high-performance, single-seat aerobatic aircraft known for its advanced maneuverability and use in air shows.
“It is with the heaviest of hearts that I am sharing that Rob Holland lost his life today, 24 April 2025, in an accident at Langley AFB, VA,” said a statement on the social media account of Rob Holland Aerosports. “The cause of the crash is not known at this time, and is under investigation by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), Department of Defense (DOD) and the NTSB.”
Holland, 50, was the recipient of the 2012 Art Scholl Award for Showmanship, a 13-time U.S. National Aerobatic Champion, and a six-time World Freestyle Aerobatic Champion.
“Rob was one of the most respected and inspiring aerobatic pilots in aviation history,” the statement said. “Even with an absolutely impressive list of accomplishments, both in classical competition aerobatics and within the air show world, Rob was the most humble person with a singular goal to simply be better than he was yesterday.”
