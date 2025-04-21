Harvard sues Trump administration over funding freeze

Harvard University filed a federal lawsuit against the Trump administration, accusing it of unlawfully freezing billions of dollars in research funding in an effort to exert political control over the university’s internal governance, academic programs, and hiring practices.

In a 50-page complaint submitted to the U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts on Monday, Harvard claims the administration’s actions violate the First Amendment, the Administrative Procedure Act, and Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

The suit names multiple federal agencies and officials, including the Departments of Health and Human Services, Justice, Education, Energy, and Defense, along with the National Science Foundation and NASA.

According to the filing, the federal government issued a letter on April 11 demanding that Harvard comply with a list of conditions in order to maintain access to federal research funds. These included reforms to reduce the influence of certain faculty and administrators, a university-wide audit of political viewpoints, and the hiring and admission of a “critical mass” of individuals to meet government-defined standards of viewpoint diversity in each department.

Harvard says it rejected the demands in an April 14 letter, warning that the university “will not surrender its independence or relinquish its constitutional rights.”

Hours later, the federal government issued a Freeze Order suspending $2.2 billion in multiyear grants and $60 million in contract value previously awarded to the university.

The lawsuit argues that the funding freeze constitutes unlawful retaliation for Harvard’s refusal to comply with what it describes as politically motivated and ideologically driven demands. The complaint contends that the conditions imposed by the government bear no connection to the scientific, medical, and technological research the grants were intended to support.

Harvard also asserts that the government bypassed the formal procedures required under Title VI, which outlines a detailed process—including administrative hearings and formal findings—before federal funding can be terminated over allegations of discrimination. The university claims no such process was followed.

The lawsuit comes amid a broader campaign by the Trump administration targeting Harvard. On April 16, the Department of Homeland Security canceled more than $2.7 million in federal grants to the university and warned that Harvard could lose its ability to enroll international students unless it complies with demands to submit detailed records related to alleged illegal or violent activity by visa holders.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem accused the university of fostering an extremist environment and promoting “anti-American, pro-Hamas ideology.” She said the revoked grants funded initiatives that were inconsistent with national security interests.

In addition, the Department of Justice formally requested that the IRS revoke Harvard’s tax-exempt status, citing “persistent violations of public trust” and alleged failure to address antisemitism on campus.

President Donald Trump called Harvard “a joke” and accused it of promoting “hate and stupidity” in a social media post. He specifically criticized the university’s hiring of former mayors Bill de Blasio and Lori Lightfoot and reiterated his call to eliminate federal funding to the school.

Harvard is not seeking monetary damages but is asking the court to set aside the funding freeze and prevent future suspensions based on what it describes as unconstitutional conditions. The university says continued enforcement of the freeze would result in irreparable harm to its research programs, faculty, and affiliated institutions.