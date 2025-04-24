Texas Amber Alert: Ivanna Gonzalez missing from North Richland Hills

A Texas Amber Alert has been issued for 15-year-old Ivanna Gonzalez after she was reported missing from North Richland Hills in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, officials say. Anyone with information is urged to call 911 immediately.

Ivanna was last seen at 3 a.m. last Friday, according to the amber alert, which was issued on Thursday afternoon. Specific details about the circumstances of her disappearance were not immediately released.

The amber alert does not include any information about other people or vehicles, or whether Ivanna was abducted or left on her own.

Ivanna is described as a 15-year-old Hispanic female with brown hair and brown eyes, standing 4 feet 11 inches tall and weighing 115 pounds. It’s unknown if she has any means of travel.

Anyone who sees Ivanna is urged to call 911 immediately, or call the North Richland Hills Police Department at (817) 427-7000 if you have any other information that could help investigators.

