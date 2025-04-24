Legal
Texas Amber Alert: Ivanna Gonzalez missing from North Richland Hills
A Texas Amber Alert has been issued for 15-year-old Ivanna Gonzalez after she was reported missing from North Richland Hills in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, officials say. Anyone with information is urged to call 911 immediately.
Ivanna was last seen at 3 a.m. last Friday, according to the amber alert, which was issued on Thursday afternoon. Specific details about the circumstances of her disappearance were not immediately released.
The amber alert does not include any information about other people or vehicles, or whether Ivanna was abducted or left on her own.
Ivanna is described as a 15-year-old Hispanic female with brown hair and brown eyes, standing 4 feet 11 inches tall and weighing 115 pounds. It’s unknown if she has any means of travel.
Anyone who sees Ivanna is urged to call 911 immediately, or call the North Richland Hills Police Department at (817) 427-7000 if you have any other information that could help investigators.
This is an amber alert. Please check back or follow @BNONews on Twitter as details become available. If you want to receive breaking news alerts by email, click here to sign up. You can also like us on Facebook by clicking here.
Stabbing at French high school leaves 1 dead, 3 injured
Shooting at car dealership in Miami leaves 3 critically injured, including suspect
Texas Amber Alert: Ivanna Gonzalez missing from North Richland Hills
Pennsylvania Air National Guard member charged for making pipe-bombs
Most Viewed
-
Legal1 week ago
Shooting at Wilmer-Hutchins High School in Dallas, 4 injured
-
Legal1 week ago
3 people shot after cars exchange fire in Bay City, Michigan
-
World2 days ago
Magnitude 5.1 earthquake strikes Australia; shaking felt in Sydney
-
World1 week ago
Magnitude 6.6 earthquake strikes remote area of the South Indian Ocean
-
Legal1 week ago
Florida State University shooting leaves 2 dead, 6 injured; suspect shot by police
-
Politics1 week ago
Third senior Pentagon official suspended as leak investigation widens
-
Entertainment1 week ago
Fyre Festival 2 postponed as Mexican officials deny any knowledge of the event
-
World3 days ago
Queen Sonja of Norway hospitalized with breathing difficulties