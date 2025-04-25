Inmate dies following altercation at USP Pollock in Louisiana

A federal inmate died after an altercation at the United States Penitentiary (USP) Pollock in central Louisiana, marking the second deadly incident at the high-security facility in just over two months.

According to the Federal Bureau of Prisons, staff responded at approximately 11:30 a.m. on Thursday to reports of multiple incarcerated individuals fighting. Emergency medical services were requested as staff initiated life-saving measures.

Ramadhan Jaabir Justice, 30, was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. A second individual involved in the altercation was also hospitalized for further evaluation and treatment. No staff or other inmates were injured. The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has been notified and is investigating.

Justice was serving a 130-month sentence following a conviction for Hobbs Act Robbery and brandishing a firearm during a violent crime, related to a 2019 armed robbery of a convenience store in Raleigh, North Carolina. He pleaded guilty in early 2020 and had been in custody at USP Pollock since March 4, 2022. He was scheduled for release on March 4, 2029.

Thursday’s incident is the second fatal altercation reported at USP Pollock in recent months. On February 6, 36-year-old James E. Horne Jr. was found unresponsive following a fight with other inmates. He was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Horne was serving a 180-month sentence for carjacking, discharging a firearm during a crime of violence, and being a felon in possession of a firearm. He had arrived at USP Pollock less than a year earlier, on April 16, 2024.

USP Pollock is part of the Federal Correctional Complex (FCC) in Pollock, Louisiana, and houses high-security inmates.