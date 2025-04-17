Fyre Festival 2 postponed as Mexican officials deny any knowledge of the event

The organizers of Fyre Festival 2 announced that the event will be postponed and will no longer take place in Playa del Carmen, Mexico, after local government officials publicly denied involvement in or knowledge of the festival, despite what organizers claim were months of coordination, signed agreements, and public promotion.

In a message sent to ticket holders on Wednesday, organizers said they were “blindsided” by statements from the municipal governments of both Isla Mujeres and Playa del Carmen, which each issued public denials of any connection to Fyre Festival 2.

“You can’t make this stuff up,” read the message, which accused officials in Playa del Carmen of promising “full support,” issuing permits, holding a joint press conference, and publicly promoting the event—only to later disavow it entirely.

“When a government takes your money, issues permits, promotes the event, and then pretends it’s never heard of you, that’s not just dishonest—it’s theft,” the statement read.

Article continues below the player

The dispute began in February, when the government of Isla Mujeres issued a statement declaring that no person or company had applied for permits related to Fyre Festival 2. The message, posted by the Isla Mujeres Tourism Department, came despite Fyre Festival organizers claimed they had received documentation of full support to host the event there.

Following that rejection, organizers say they were approached by Playa del Carmen officials, who offered to host the event and facilitate logistics. But on April 2, the municipal government of Playa del Carmen also issued a public denial, stating that “no event by that name” was registered or planned in the city. They added that “no conditions exist” to support its realization and that they were “committed to public order and safety.”

Fyre Festival organizers responded by sharing what they claim is evidence of official involvement, including a now-deleted post from the official Facebook page of the Playa del Carmen police (SSC Playa del Carmen). The post documented a meeting held at Club Martina Beach, described as taking place “in the context of the Fyre Festival.”

In addition to that post, organizers published images they claim show official permits issued by local authorities.

The festival organizers maintains that officials from Playa del Carmen had introduced them to venue and hotel partners and helped promote the event. “We signed and paid,” the statement said. The team says the incident drew international media attention, after which officials reversed their position.

“Fyre Festival 2 is still on,” the statement reads. “We are vetting new locations and will announce our host destination soon.” They promised an “unforgettable, safe, and transparent experience” and said that tickets will be honored at the new venue. The event was originally scheduled to take place from May 30 to June 2.

Advertisment1

The original Fyre Festival, held in 2017 and marketed as a luxury music experience in the Bahamas, ended in chaos and scandal. Attendees arrived to find disaster-relief tents, minimal food, and virtually no infrastructure—sparking lawsuits, criminal investigations, and several documentaries. The festival’s founder, Billy McFarland, was later convicted of fraud and served time in federal prison.

The official Fyre Festival 2 website still lists tickets for sale, with prices ranging from $1,400 to a staggering $1.1 million.