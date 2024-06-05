Breaking News
At least 5 people shot at Rochester Hills, Michigan park
At least 5 people have been shot after someone opened fire at the Brooklands Plaza Splash Pad in Rochester Hills, Michigan, according to witnesses and local officials. The suspect fled the scene and remains at large.
The incident happened at around 5:30 p.m. on Saturday when officers were called for an “active shooter” at the park on E Auburn Road, close to Spencer Park and Beach. The circumstances were not immediately known.
“There was just an active shooter situation at Brooklands Plaza Splash Pad … There are multiple people injured,” the Rochester Hills Police Department said in a statement.
Stephen Huber, a spokesman for the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office, said at least 5 people had been shot. He said their conditions were not yet known and no arrests were immediately made.
One witness at the scene said both adults and children were among those injured.
This is a breaking news alert. Please check back or follow @BNONews on Twitter as details become available. If you want to receive breaking news alerts by email, click here to sign up. You can also like us on Facebook by clicking here.
#BREAKING 🚨: Police are searching for a gunman who shot at multiple people at a splash pad in Oakland County.— Metro Detroit News (@metrodetroitn) June 15, 2024
The shooting occurred at Spencer Park Splash Pad on E Auburn Rd near John R, in the city of Rochester Hills. pic.twitter.com/o7HnqgimMy
At least 5 people shot at Rochester Hills, Michigan park
Small plane crashes near Siler City Airport in North Carolina, killing 2
Medical information of up to 200,000 Los Angeles residents exposed in hack
Britain’s Princess Kate making ‘good progress’ in cancer treatment
Most Viewed
-
Legal2 days ago
4-year-old girl in Louisiana Amber Alert found dead, other girl rescued
-
World5 days ago
Plane carrying Malawi Vice President Saulos Chilima disappears from radar
-
US News4 days ago
Another 36 house mice in New Mexico test positive for H5N1 bird flu
-
World5 days ago
South Korea fires warning shots after North Korean troops briefly cross border
-
Legal3 days ago
Texas Amber Alert: Kennedy Harrington abducted in San Antonio
-
Entertainment4 days ago
YouTuber ‘Comicstorian’ killed in Colorado car crash
-
US News6 days ago
Weekly U.S. COVID update: Cases continue to trend up
-
World6 days ago
British TV presenter Michael Mosley found dead in Greece