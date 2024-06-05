At least 5 people shot at Rochester Hills, Michigan park

At least 5 people have been shot after someone opened fire at the Brooklands Plaza Splash Pad in Rochester Hills, Michigan, according to witnesses and local officials. The suspect fled the scene and remains at large.

The incident happened at around 5:30 p.m. on Saturday when officers were called for an “active shooter” at the park on E Auburn Road, close to Spencer Park and Beach. The circumstances were not immediately known.

“There was just an active shooter situation at Brooklands Plaza Splash Pad … There are multiple people injured,” the Rochester Hills Police Department said in a statement.

Stephen Huber, a spokesman for the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office, said at least 5 people had been shot. He said their conditions were not yet known and no arrests were immediately made.

One witness at the scene said both adults and children were among those injured.

