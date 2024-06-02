At least 27 people shot at Akron, Ohio block party

At least 27 people were shot when someone opened fire at a block party in Akron, Ohio, according to local officials. One of the victims has been confirmed dead and no arrests were immediately made.

The incident happened just after midnight Sunday when dozens of shots were fired in rapid succession near the intersection of Kelly and 8th Avenue in Akron, about 27 miles south of Cleveland.

Surveillance video at a nearby home captured the sound of the gunfire.

The Akron Police Department confirmed that at least 27 people had been shot, including one person who was pronounced dead. Some of the victims were taken to hospital by private vehicle and their conditions were not immediately known.

More than 30 evidence markers were visible at the scene as police investigated the shooting, according to local news channel WEWS. No arrests were not immediately made. A gun was also found at the scene.

There’s no word on a possible motive for the shooting. Police have asked anyone with information to call detectives at 330-375-2490 or call Summit County Crime Stoppers at 330-434-COPS.

