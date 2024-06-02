Legal
At least 27 people shot at Akron, Ohio block party
At least 27 people were shot when someone opened fire at a block party in Akron, Ohio, according to local officials. One of the victims has been confirmed dead and no arrests were immediately made.
The incident happened just after midnight Sunday when dozens of shots were fired in rapid succession near the intersection of Kelly and 8th Avenue in Akron, about 27 miles south of Cleveland.
Surveillance video at a nearby home captured the sound of the gunfire.
The Akron Police Department confirmed that at least 27 people had been shot, including one person who was pronounced dead. Some of the victims were taken to hospital by private vehicle and their conditions were not immediately known.
More than 30 evidence markers were visible at the scene as police investigated the shooting, according to local news channel WEWS. No arrests were not immediately made. A gun was also found at the scene.
There’s no word on a possible motive for the shooting. Police have asked anyone with information to call detectives at 330-375-2490 or call Summit County Crime Stoppers at 330-434-COPS.
BREAKING: At least 20 people shot at party in Akron, Ohio pic.twitter.com/O6mOFI85OK— Quick News Alerts (@QuickNewsAlerts) June 2, 2024
Twenty-seven (yes 27) people shot just after midnight at one location on Kelly Avenue near 8th in Akron. Akron police say of those 27 one is dead. They have no suspect info and are asking for tips. I've been working the scene since 1am. More as I learn it and on @WEWS pic.twitter.com/gTGLHjJg6q— Mike Vielhaber (@MVielhaber) June 2, 2024
