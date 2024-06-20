Coffee mugs recalled after dozens of injuries across the U.S.

Nearly 600,000 glass coffee mugs sold by JoyJolt have been recalled because they’re prone to breaking when filled with hot liquid, officials say. More than 50 people across the United States have reportedly suffered injuries.

The recall involves JoyJolt Declan Single-Wall Glass Coffee Mugs with model number JG10242, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC). They were sold online in a 16 oz. size as a set of six.

According to CPSC, at least 103 incidents have been reported in which coffee mugs broke at the base, causing 56 injuries, including 35 burns across the body from spilled hot liquids and 21 cuts. At least 7 people required medical attention, including surgery.

“Our 16 oz Declan Single Wall Glass Mugs may not hold up to heat as well as we’d hope, increasing the potential for risk,” JoyJolt said on its website. “Your safety is our top priority, and we’re taking immediate action by issuing a voluntary recall of this product.”

Article continues below the player

The glass coffee mugs were sold on Amazon and on the company’s website from September 2019 through May 2022 for $20 to $25 for a set of six. Consumers can verify the model number by checking the product’s package or the order confirmation.

“Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled coffee glasses, and contact MM Products for a full refund,” CPSC said in a statement. JoyJolt has posted instructions on its website on how to get a refund.