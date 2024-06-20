Business
Coffee mugs recalled after dozens of injuries across the U.S.
Nearly 600,000 glass coffee mugs sold by JoyJolt have been recalled because they’re prone to breaking when filled with hot liquid, officials say. More than 50 people across the United States have reportedly suffered injuries.
The recall involves JoyJolt Declan Single-Wall Glass Coffee Mugs with model number JG10242, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC). They were sold online in a 16 oz. size as a set of six.
According to CPSC, at least 103 incidents have been reported in which coffee mugs broke at the base, causing 56 injuries, including 35 burns across the body from spilled hot liquids and 21 cuts. At least 7 people required medical attention, including surgery.
“Our 16 oz Declan Single Wall Glass Mugs may not hold up to heat as well as we’d hope, increasing the potential for risk,” JoyJolt said on its website. “Your safety is our top priority, and we’re taking immediate action by issuing a voluntary recall of this product.”
The glass coffee mugs were sold on Amazon and on the company’s website from September 2019 through May 2022 for $20 to $25 for a set of six. Consumers can verify the model number by checking the product’s package or the order confirmation.
“Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled coffee glasses, and contact MM Products for a full refund,” CPSC said in a statement. JoyJolt has posted instructions on its website on how to get a refund.
Coffee mugs recalled after dozens of injuries across the U.S.
Former CNBC commentator James McDonald arrested for defrauding investors
U.S. COVID update (June 16): Cases gradually increasing
Texas Amber Alert: Savanna Cardenas missing from San Antonio
Most Viewed
-
Legal5 days ago
9 people shot at Rochester Hills, Michigan splash pad
-
Legal7 days ago
4-year-old girl in Louisiana Amber Alert found dead, other girl rescued
-
US News1 week ago
Another 36 house mice in New Mexico test positive for H5N1 bird flu
-
US News4 days ago
U.S. COVID update (June 16): Cases gradually increasing
-
Legal1 week ago
Texas Amber Alert: Kennedy Harrington abducted in San Antonio
-
Entertainment1 week ago
YouTuber ‘Comicstorian’ killed in Colorado car crash
-
World1 week ago
South Korea fires warning shots after North Korean troops briefly cross border
-
Politics1 week ago
U.S. Senator John Fetterman suffers minor injuries in car crash